Four fishermen from Mayiladuthurai attacked, robbed mid-sea, in eighth such incident in three months

The four were attacked while they fishing several nautical miles off the Kodiyakkarai coast; over 40 fishermen from this coastal belt have been attacked and robbbed since August this year

November 04, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
The fishermen, all of whom suffered injuries, have been hospitalised

The fishermen, all of whom suffered injuries, have been hospitalised | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four fishermen, natives of coastal village Pudupettai in Tharangambadi taluk, Mayiladuthurai district, were allegedly attacked and robbed of their belongings by a group of unidentified persons mid-sea, early on Saturday, while they were fishing several nautical miles off the Kodiyakkarai coast.

This is the eighth such incident since August this year. Over 40 fishermen who have ventured into sea from various coastal parts of Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts have suffered mid-sea attacks .

Tamil Nadu fishermen face peril on the high seas

Sources at the Coastal Security Group said V. Senthil Kumar, 38; J. Madhan, 20; V. Sivakumar, 50 and S. Nithyanandham, 16, all natives of the fishermen’s colony in Pudupettai, were staying temporarily in Kodiyakkarai near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district. They went fishing in a fibreglass boat on the afternoon of Friday, November 3, 2023. When they were fishing to the east of Kodiyakkarai coast on Saturday around 4 a.m., three unidentified persons, suspected to be Sri Lankans, who came in a fibreglass boat intercepted them Two of them boarded the fishermen’s boat and assaulted the fishermen with a wooden log. In the assault, Senthil Kumar suffered bleeding injuries on his head, while Madhan suffered wounds on his left leg, while the two others suffered internal injuries.

Fishermen delegation, led by DMK MP T.R. Baalu, meets Union Minister of State for External Affairs in New Delhi

The assailants took away a battery, a GPS device, fish catches, and torchlights. The fishermen managed to return to the Kodiyakkarai coast on Saturday around 9 a.m. They were administered first-aid at the Primary Health Centre in Kodiyakkarai and later admitted as inpatients at the Government Hospital in Vedaranyam for treatment.

The Vedaranyam Marine Police of the Coastal Security Group have registered a case and further investigations are on.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Tiruchi / fishing industry / Sri Lanka / India-Sri Lanka / sea piracy

