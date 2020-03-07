Four fined for killing deer near Udhagamandalam

Four persons were detained for hunting a Sambar deer at Sholur near Udhagamandalam and fined ₹1 lakh by the Forest Department on Friday.
Officials identified the four accused as Krishnamoorthy, 38, Basuvaraj, 49, Jesudas, 39, and Venkatraj, 33, residents of Sommerdale, near Sholur. They were nabbed based on a tip-off. They checked the houses of the men and found cooked deer meet and its head. They were fined ₹25,000 each.
