Four faculty members to face severe punishment, de-promotion

January 21, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

They were found to have indulged in examination malpractice in 2017. They had taken cash from certain students to declare them passed and the malpractice was unearthed during M.K. Surappa’s tenure as Vice-Chancellor

R. Sujatha

The Syndicate of Anna University has decided that the four faculty members, who were found to have indulged in examination malpractice in 2017, will be given severe punishment and de-promoted.

The case pertains to the issue of faculty members taking cash from certain students to declare them as having passed the university examination. The malpractice was unearthed during M.K. Surappa’s tenure as Vice-Chancellor. The faculty had replaced the original answer sheets of the students. On January 19, one of the issues on the agenda of the Syndicate was regarding the four faculty members — an additional controller of examination, a faculty each from the departments of Computer Science (CS), Information Science and Technology and Electrical and Electronics.

The faculty in the CS department was also a deputy controller of examination. Sources said the case was being probed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan, who attended the Syndicate meeting, told The Hindu, “All of them deserved severe punishment and de-promotion.”

