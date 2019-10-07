Four drown at Paambaru dam

Three teenagers of a family were among four persons who drowned in Paambaru dam at Uthangarai on Sunday.

A weekend-fun tour turned tragic for two-families here, including a newly married couple.

On Sunday, G. Perumalsamy, 24, and his wife V. Nivedha, 20, both from Bargur in Krishnagiri, who got married last month, along with Perumalsamy's sister Yuvarani, 20, were visiting a relative, Illangovan at Odampatty in Uthangarai.

Later, Illangovan's two daughters — Sneha, 18, and Kanniga, 19, and son Santosh, 14 — accompanied the guests Perumalsamy, Nivedha, and Yuvarani to Paambaru dam. The six of them on reaching the reservoir stood in the waters for a selfie. At that time, Santosh slipped into the water, followed by the four girls. However, Perumalsamy managed to balance himself and rescued his sister Yuvarani. The others drowned.

Sneha and Kanniga were studying at a private college in Tiruchengode, while their brother Santosh was a class IX student.

The bodies were retrieved and sent to Uthangarai Government hospital.

The last fortnight has seen 15 drowning incidents of children, including the four adolescents in the district. The start of the quarterly vacation witnessed 11 cases of drowning of children under 12 years of age.