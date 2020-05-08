Four doctors, two nurses of Rajah Muthiah hospital test positive

Four Resident Doctors and two nurses of the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a university official, “Random tests of the six staff were conducted on Wednesday and the results came back positive on Thursday night. All of them were deployed in the COVID-19 ward in the hospital.”

The RMMCH has now started the process of tracing all healthcare workers who were in contact with them. As many as 51 patients who tested positive are admitted in the isolation facility.

Meanwhile, doctors, paramedical staff and conservancy workers deployed in RMMCH on Friday resorted to a flash strike alleging that adequate Personal Protection Kits were not provided to them.

Officials from the RMMCH held talks with the staff and promised to look into their demands.

When contacted Prof. N. Krishna Mohan, Registrar (in-charge) of Annamalai University said the government had accorded top priority to ensure the safety of frontline workers.

A committee had been constituted to ensure the safety of the workers and look into their demands, he said.