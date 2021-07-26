Four districts account for over 29% of the State’s fresh cases

Tamil Nadu records 1,808 cases; 92-year-old man among the 22 who succumbed to infection; 89,360 people get jabs

Four districts, three of them in the western region, contributed a little over 29% to the fresh COVID-19 infections that the State recorded on Sunday.

In Coimbatore, 169 more people were infected. Salem saw 105 fresh cases and Erode 130. As many as 126 people tested positive in Chennai.

A total of 1,808 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, taking the tally to 25,48,497. Tamil Nadu’s active cases stood at 23,364.

Except for Perambalur, all districts recorded fresh cases in double digits.

At the same time, 2,447 people were discharged after treatment from various facilities, taking the total figure to 24,91,222.

Chennai’s case tally touched 5,37,124. So far, 5,27,263 people have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 1,551 people are under treatment in the city, and its toll has touched 8,310.

State’s TPR

Its test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.5%, whereas the State’s figure has reached 1.3%.

Twenty-two people died of the infection — three of them in private hospitals and 19 others in government facilities.

Among the deceased was a 35-year-old woman from Chennai who had no co-morbidities. She was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on July 12 and tested positive for the infection the same day. She died the next morning due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

The 21 others had co-morbidities.

A 92-year-old man from Coimbatore, who tested positive for COVID-19 on June 29, was admitted to a private hospital on July 24.

The nonagenarian was suffering from coronary artery disease and had complaints of difficulty in breathing. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 89,360 people were vaccinated in 1,376 sessions on Sunday.

Vaccination coverage

With this, the State inoculation coverage touched 1,94,93,414.

Those vaccinated include 36,60,320 senior citizens; 8,64,308 healthcare workers and 11,33,217 frontline workers.

A total of 74,17,072 people in the 18-44 years age group and 64,18,497 people in the 45-59 age group have got the jabs so far.