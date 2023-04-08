ADVERTISEMENT

Four die in road accidents in Salem, Namakkal districts

April 08, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated April 09, 2023 02:14 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The accident that took place between a bus and a lorry near Mecheri in Salem district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Salem and Namakkal districts on Saturday.

According to the police, in the first accident a private omnibus headed to Ooty from Bengaluru with more than 30 passengers collided with a truck. When the bus reached Thimirikottai, near Mecheri in Salem district, it collided with a truck that came in the opposite direction.

In the impact, the truck driver and cleaner sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. A bus passenger, S. Prabha (37), of Bengaluru, was injured in the accident. After the accident, the bus driver fled the spot.

On information, Mecheri police came to the spot and sent the bodies to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem.

The deceased lorry driver was identified as V. Chinnusamy (45) and cleaner P. Muthusamy (40) of Palani in Dindigul district. Due to the accident, traffic was hit for more than two hours on the Mettur-Thoppur Road. The Mecheri police have registered a case and are investigating.

In the second accident, M. Saravanan (56) of Pillanallur, near Rasipuram in Namakkal district, headed to a temple at Mohanur along with his relative Muthukumar (30) and his son M. Sai Balamithran (3) in a moped. Saravanan rode the moped.

On reaching Puduchatram, he tried to overtake a lorry. At that time, a car that was following the moped hit the vehicle.

In the accident, the trio sustained grievous injuries, and Saravanan died on the spot and Sai Balamithran died on the way to the hospital.

Muthukumar was admitted to the Namakkal Government Hospital, and his condition is said to be out of danger. The Puduchatram police have registered a case and are investigating further.

