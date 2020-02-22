Four detained under Goondas Act

TIRUVANNAMALAI

22 February 2020 01:29 IST

More than 10 people were booked under Goondas Act in the last two months in Tiruvannamalai district. They were arrested by police teams from various police stations and found to have had previous crime records, said Sibi Chakravarthi, Superintendent of Police.

Ganja peddler Mohamed Ismail, 57, of Venkundram village, illicit liquor trader L. Raja, 24, of Thanidpadi, murder accused R. Siva, 28, of Kancheepuram and K. Ajithkumar, 21, of Arni were arrested by the police and lodged in different prisons. On the recommendation of the SP, the Collector, K.S. Kandasamy ordered them to be remanded under the Goondas Act, said a press release.

