Four detained under Goondas Act

More than 10 people were booked under Goondas Act in the last two months in Tiruvannamalai district. They were arrested by police teams from various police stations and found to have had previous crime records, said Sibi Chakravarthi, Superintendent of Police.
Ganja peddler Mohamed Ismail, 57, of Venkundram village, illicit liquor trader L. Raja, 24, of Thanidpadi, murder accused R. Siva, 28, of Kancheepuram and K. Ajithkumar, 21, of Arni were arrested by the police and lodged in different prisons. On the recommendation of the SP, the Collector, K.S. Kandasamy ordered them to be remanded under the Goondas Act, said a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.