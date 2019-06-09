Four detained for series of burglaries

Four persons were detained by the Vaniyambadi Town police team in connection with a series of burglaries in the district on Thursday.

Police sources said the suspects burglars broke into a house in New Town, Vaniyambadi and fled with silver articles and cash.

They tried to break into two houses in the neighbourhood, but failed after the residents were alerted.

Special teams were formed and CCTV footage was procured to identify the suspects.

However, the policemen found it difficult to identify them because they had covered their faces.

“Investigations are on to nab the culprits as soon as possible,” a senior police official from Vellore said.

Residents shocked

The incidents happened when many residents had gone on holiday. They were shocked to learn of the crimes.

Similar incidents were reported in Sathuvachari, Vellore, where three houses were targeted by the unidentified burglars, the police said.