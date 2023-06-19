Four dead, 33 injured after two private buses collide in Cuddalore district

June 19, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Four persons were killed and 33 others sustained injuries in an accident involving two private buses near Panruti in Cuddalore district on Monday. The driver and conductor of a private bus and two passengers were killed.

According to the police, about 50 passengers were traveling in a private bus from Panruti that was bound for Cuddalore. The bus was near Melpattampakkam, when the driver Angalamani, 33 of Panruti lost control of the vehicle due to a tyre bursting, and the vehicle collided head-on with another private bus that was proceeding to Tiruvannamalai from Cuddalore.

Angalamani, the driver of the Cuddalore-bound bus, Murugan, conductor of the Tiruvananmalai bound bus, and S. Srinivasan, a passenger died on the spot. The identity of the fourth person is yet to be ascertained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic was disrupted for over two hours on the Cuddalore-Panruti highway due to the accident. A case has been registered.

Earlier, Cuddalore Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, Panruti MLA T. Velmurgan and Cuddalore MLA G. Ayappan visited the injured at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Cuddalore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.