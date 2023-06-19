ADVERTISEMENT

Four dead, 33 injured after two private buses collide in Cuddalore district

June 19, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The driver of a Cuddalore-bound bus lost control of his vehicle as a tyre burst, and collided head-on with a bus proceeding towards Tiruvannamalai; the injured have been hospitalised

The Hindu Bureau

A scene at the site of the accident near Panruti in Cuddalore district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four persons were killed and 33 others sustained injuries in an accident involving two private buses near Panruti in Cuddalore district on Monday. The driver and conductor of a private bus and two passengers were killed.

According to the police, about 50 passengers were traveling in a private bus from Panruti that was bound for Cuddalore. The bus was near Melpattampakkam, when the driver Angalamani, 33 of Panruti lost control of the vehicle due to a tyre bursting, and the vehicle collided head-on with another private bus that was proceeding to Tiruvannamalai from Cuddalore.

Angalamani, the driver of the Cuddalore-bound bus, Murugan, conductor of the Tiruvananmalai bound bus, and S. Srinivasan, a passenger died on the spot. The identity of the fourth person is yet to be ascertained.

Traffic was disrupted for over two hours on the Cuddalore-Panruti highway due to the accident. A case has been registered.

Earlier, Cuddalore Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, Panruti MLA T. Velmurgan and Cuddalore MLA G. Ayappan visited the injured at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Cuddalore.

