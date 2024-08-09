Four cows electrocuted near Arcot town in Ranipet

Four cows were electrocuted on Thursday after they came into contact with an electric wire that had fallen on a farmland at Tajpura village in Ranipet.

According to police, the cows had stepped on the wire when N. Siva, a farmer, had taken them for grazing. Upon hearing a loud noise, he rushed to the spot and saw that a live wire of an electric pole had snapped and fallen on the ground. Passers-by alerted the police, who helped shift the carcasses to a hospital the Government Veterinary Hospital in Ranipet for post-mortem. The farmer would be compensated on the basis of the post-mortem report. Initial inquiry revealed that the wire might have fallen on the ground due to the strong winds and rain in the region the previous night. Tangedco officials reached the spot, removed the fallen wire and restored power supply in the area. A probe is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.