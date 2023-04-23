ADVERTISEMENT

Four children escape from Government Home for Boys in Ranipet

April 23, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - RANIPET

Police said that four boys - two students from class five and one student each in class seven and eight - were missing since Friday evening after they completed special classes at the Government Middle School, which is located inside the government home

The Hindu Bureau

Four children, who belong to classes five to eight, escaped from the Government Home for Boys in Ranipet on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four children, who belong to classes five to eight, escaped from the Government Home for Boys in Ranipet on Saturday.

Police said that four boys - two students from class five and one student each in class seven and eight - were missing since Friday evening after they completed special classes at the Government Middle School, which is located inside the government home. As it was raining heavily, they told the class teacher at that time that they had put out their clothes to dry in the backyard of the common dormitory and they had to remove them before the clothes got wet in the rain. The incident happened around 6.30 p.m on Friday.

After searching for them within the campus, superintendent of the home, Kannan Radha asked other children to go to the common dormitory. Authorities in the home believed that the boys would return in the morning. As the missing boy did not return, Mr. Radha filed a complaint with Ranipet Town police on Saturday.

Subsequently, four special teams have been formed to search the missing boys. Among them, two boys are brothers and native of Arani town in Tiruvannamalai whereas the other two boys are from Vellore and Katpadi towns.

The government home is maintained by the Department of Social Welfare and has around 50 boys in the age group of 6-18. The government home has been in existence since June 1924.

At present, the home has only three teachers for its middle school and four home masters. Students of higher classes go out to study and return in the evening. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a surprise visit to the home last June (2022) during his visit to the district.

