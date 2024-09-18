ADVERTISEMENT

Four children drown in lake near Arani in T.N.

Published - September 18, 2024 03:43 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The kids had reportedly gone to the lake to fish and take a bath

The Hindu Bureau

The children who drowned in a lake near Arani | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four children drowned in a lake at Adaiyapulam village near Arani town in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, on the evening of Tuesday, September 18, 2024.

The police said the deceased have been identified as V. Dhanushka, 5, and V Karthiga, 8, daughters of the couple K. Vinayagam, 33, and V. Selvi, 29, who are agricultural labourers; and K. Mohan, 12, and his sister K. Varsha, 9, who were the children of farmers V. Kuppan, 38, and K. Anjali, 34.

The kids had reportedly gone to the lake to fish and take a bath.

The children studied in the same government school and would often spend time together when their parents were away working at the farm, the police said.

On Tuesday evening, they ventured into the deeper part of the waterbody and drowned.

A small group of youngsters, who were playing cricket near the lake, were returning home when they found a cycle, belonging to one of the children, parked on the bank. They and other residents jumped into the lake and found their bodies.

After being alerted by the locals, the Arani Taluk police rushed to the spot and sent their bodies to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arani town for postmortem examination. A case has been registered and a probe is underway.

