GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four children drown in lake near Arani in T.N.

The kids had reportedly gone to the lake to fish and take a bath

Published - September 18, 2024 03:43 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
The children who drowned in a lake near Arani

The children who drowned in a lake near Arani | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four children drowned in a lake at Adaiyapulam village near Arani town in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, on the evening of Tuesday, September 18, 2024.

The police said the deceased have been identified as V. Dhanushka, 5, and V Karthiga, 8, daughters of the couple K. Vinayagam, 33, and V. Selvi, 29, who are agricultural labourers; and K. Mohan, 12, and his sister K. Varsha, 9, who were the children of farmers V. Kuppan, 38, and K. Anjali, 34.

The kids had reportedly gone to the lake to fish and take a bath.

The children studied in the same government school and would often spend time together when their parents were away working at the farm, the police said.

On Tuesday evening, they ventured into the deeper part of the waterbody and drowned.

A small group of youngsters, who were playing cricket near the lake, were returning home when they found a cycle, belonging to one of the children, parked on the bank. They and other residents jumped into the lake and found their bodies.

After being alerted by the locals, the Arani Taluk police rushed to the spot and sent their bodies to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arani town for postmortem examination. A case has been registered and a probe is underway.

Published - September 18, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.