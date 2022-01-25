Four candidates top the medical general merit list with 710 marks in NEET 2021

Candidate with 514 marks tops 7.5% special reservation for govt. school students

Four students with a score of 710 have topped the State merit list for MBBS/BDS admission released on Monday.

The toppers ranked on the basis of the qualifying National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2021 score are: Geethanjali S. A. and Pravin M. from Namakkal; S. K. Prasenjithan from Tiruvallur and Arvind R. from Thanjavur.

Among the candidates who have applied for management quota seats is R. R. Kavinesh of Tiruppur, also with 710 marks. The second rank has gone to a girl Hamda Rahman of Kerala with 701 marks. All applicants under management/NRI quota seats are from the Central Board of Secondary Education stream schools. Of the 15,259 candidates who applied under the category, 14,913 were declared eligible for counselling. I. Siva of Pudukottai with a score of 514 marks is the topper in the 7.5% seats reserved for government school students, followed by Prakash Raj S. of Tiruvannamalai who has scored 512 marks. As many as four of the 10 toppers are girls. They are among the 1,806 candidates eligible for admission. For the academic year 2021-2022, the Directorate of Medical Education received 25,593 applications of which 24,949 were found eligible. As many as 15,082 of the applicants had not taken any coaching to appear for the test. Of these, 14,618 candidates are eligible to participate in the counselling. Among the applicants 10,318 candidates are from the 2021 academic year (9,976 were found eligible) while 15,275 are from earlier batches (NEET repeaters) of which 14,973 are eligible for counselling. Of the 2,147 candidates from Tamil medium who have applied, 2,094 will be allowed to participate in the counselling process.

The State has 7,825 MBBS seats in government colleges of which 6,999 seats are available for the State pool. There are also 1,930 dental seats available under counselling in the State.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian who released the merit list for the various categories said the DME had also released a video to help students understand the online counselling process for the general category applicants slated to begin on January 30. For special category candidates, including differently abled persons, wards of ex-servicemen and sports quota applicants, in-person counselling begins on January 27 on Government Omandurar Medical College premises.