Four arrested for youth’s murder

Published - June 14, 2024 11:08 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Vellore South police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old youth a few days ago.

The police identified the deceased as S. Jayaprakash, 22. The arrested persons are K. Arunpandian, 25, P. Vasanth, 22, P. Sakthi, 23, and P. Dhanush, 21.

A few days ago, Jayaprakash and his friends were hanging out in Nehru Nagar when he reprimanded Arunpandian, and the three others for over-speeding on their two-wheelers, cautioning them about the presence of children in the street.

Enraged, Arunpandian and the three others got into a heated argument with Jayaprakash and his friends, exchanging blows.

Jayaprakash sustained severe injuries and was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore, where he died.

A case was registered. While Arunpandian’s arrest was recorded earlier, the police arrested Vasanth, Sakthi, and Dhanush on Friday.

