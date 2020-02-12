Four arrested for smuggling ganja

Police arrested two persons for smuggling ganja and seized 56 kg of the contraband in the Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express.

Police said S. Deivam, 33, of Polliyampatti village in Usilampatti, and A. Thavamani, 55, of Meiyanampatti village in Usilampatti, boarded the train at Narsipatnam station near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh around noon on Monday. They picked up the contraband in four bags from another gang and boarded the train.

When the train neared Arakkonam in the early hours on Tuesday, the Railway Police guard in the train, acting on a tip-off, questioned the two men. Initially, they were asked why they were travelling in a reserved compartment with an ordinary ticket. The police eventually checked their bags and found the ganja worth around ₹6 lakh. They were brought to the Railway Protection Force office at Arakkonam railway station. “They have been handed over to the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau Central Intelligence Department (NIB-CID) Vellore unit,” the Railway Police said. A NIB-CID office in Vellore, said they were heading to Madurai but were nabbed mid-way. “The contraband was sold to them by two persons at Narsipatnam station. We have launched a probe to find them,” he said. Deivam and Thavamani were arrested under various sections of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act and remanded in judicial custody, he said.

From Visakhapatnam

In a similar raid, two persons travelling in a train to Arakkonam from Kancheepuram were nabbed with 46 kg of Ganja.

They were identified as Gurunathan of Usilampatti and Gonsalvraj of Visakhapatnam. They were remanded in custody and their connections with suppliers in Visakhapatnam were being probed by NIB-CID of Kancheepuram district.