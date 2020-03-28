Tamil Nadu

Four arrested for sand quarrying in Tiruvannamalai

Arni police seize five tractors from the accused

The Arni police have arrested four persons for their involvement in illegal sand quarrying in Mozhugampundi and Nallur villages and seized five tractors from them which were used for transporting sand.

Arni Deputy Superintendent of Police V.E. Senthil and his team spotted a few persons transporting sand near Ayyanarappan temple in Mozhgampundi village. The police immediately surrounded them. The names of those rounded up were given as V. Meheswaran, 19, of Paiyur, Arni taluk, P. Elumalai, 40, of Thachur, M. Sasikumar of Ranganathapuram. Five others who fled the spot were yet to be traced.

In Nallur village under Kalambur police station limits, the police arrested R. Vijay, 26, of Sambuvarayanallur and seized from him a tractor used for sand smuggling. One more was reported to be absconding.

