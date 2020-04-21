Four arrested for murdering rowdy in Vellore

Police arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old anti-social element from SSK Maniam in Kosapet on Sunday.

Udhayakumar, 34, was married three times and has six children. He was in love with another girl from the same locality.

The girl’s brother, Appu alias Emmanuel, decided to eliminate Udhayakumar. He, with the help of Andhriyas, 34, Attappa, 30, and Nirmal, 23, and two others planned to execute the murder plan, when the victim was on his way for lunch near Kuttaimedu. Police said the case is inconclusive now, as they are in the process of securing two others involved in the murder case.

Police said that Udhayakumar was running a social club near his house and was out on a personal work, when four men attacked him with sharp weapons. He was rushed to Government Pentland Hospital, where the doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’.

Police said there has been several cases pending against the victim in police stations in Vellore district. Vellore South Police are investigating.