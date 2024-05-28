ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for death of a labourer in Tiruvannamalai

Published - May 28, 2024 06:18 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were arrested for the death of an agricultural labourer at Kottakkal Pudur village near Chengam town in Tiruvannamalai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that arrested persons are identified as K. Selvaraj, 58, village head, and his accomplice S. Jeeva, 34, V. Krishnan, 42, and N. Siva, 48. The victim, K. Murugan, 48, was making a living as a farm worker for many years. On May 17, a group of men led by Selvaraj accused Murugan of stealing goats. Subsequently, the village head imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on Murugan.

Since then, the village head and his accomplice forced Murugan to pay the money to them. Upset over this, Murugan allegedly consumed poison at his house on May 22. Later, he was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamala but he died on last Sunday.

Based on a complaint by M. Valli, 43, Murugan’s wife, Chengam police filed a case against 10 persons and arrested four of them. A special team has been formed to nab the remaining persons. Further investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available in TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US