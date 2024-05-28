Four arrested for death of a labourer in Tiruvannamalai

Four persons were arrested for the death of an agricultural labourer at Kottakkal Pudur village near Chengam town in Tiruvannamalai.

Police said that arrested persons are identified as K. Selvaraj, 58, village head, and his accomplice S. Jeeva, 34, V. Krishnan, 42, and N. Siva, 48. The victim, K. Murugan, 48, was making a living as a farm worker for many years. On May 17, a group of men led by Selvaraj accused Murugan of stealing goats. Subsequently, the village head imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on Murugan.

Since then, the village head and his accomplice forced Murugan to pay the money to them. Upset over this, Murugan allegedly consumed poison at his house on May 22. Later, he was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamala but he died on last Sunday.

Based on a complaint by M. Valli, 43, Murugan’s wife, Chengam police filed a case against 10 persons and arrested four of them. A special team has been formed to nab the remaining persons. Further investigation is on.

(Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available in TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)