ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested for bid to hurl Molotov cocktail on Ambedkar statue in Cuddalore district

April 24, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The petrol bomb however, landed on a dilapidated building next to the statue; police say a caste dispute in Ambalavananpettai, where the statue is located, led to the incident

The Hindu Bureau

The statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Ambalavananpettai near Kullanchavadi in Cuddalore district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Police have arrested arrested four persons for attempting to hurl a Molotov cocktail on a statue of B.R. Ambedkar in Ambalavananpettai, Cuddalore district, early on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Kullanchavadi police, who made the arrests, the bottle filled with petrol fell on a dilapidated Panchayat building near the statue and exploded. No injuries were reported. The arrested were identified as P. Sathish Kumar, 29, G. Krishnakumar, 21, M. Vijayaraj, 22 and V. Vetrivel, 23, all hailing from Ambalavananpettai.

Police said that around 12.05 a.m. the men came on two motorcycles and threw the Molotov cocktail towards the statue. The bottle however, fell on the Panchayat building. Local residents, on hearing the explosion, came out of their houses. The men allegedly hurled casteist abuses at them and fled the scene.

Police bandobust

Based on a complaint lodged by VCK Town Secretary A. Ambeth, the Kullanchavadi police arrested the four. A case was registered against them under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code read with Sections 3, 4 (a) of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 read with sections 3 (1) (r), 3 (1) (s), 3 (ii) (v) (a) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that a dispute between caste Hindus and Adi Dravidars had led to the incident. A police officer said that adequate police bandobust has been posted in Ambalavananpettai to avoid further escalation of tensions. A close watch is being maintained by the police, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US