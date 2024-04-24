Four arrested for bid to hurl Molotov cocktail on Ambedkar statue in Cuddalore district

April 24, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Police have arrested arrested four persons for attempting to hurl a Molotov cocktail on a statue of B.R. Ambedkar in Ambalavananpettai, Cuddalore district, early on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

According to the Kullanchavadi police, who made the arrests, the bottle filled with petrol fell on a dilapidated Panchayat building near the statue and exploded. No injuries were reported. The arrested were identified as P. Sathish Kumar, 29, G. Krishnakumar, 21, M. Vijayaraj, 22 and V. Vetrivel, 23, all hailing from Ambalavananpettai.

Police said that around 12.05 a.m. the men came on two motorcycles and threw the Molotov cocktail towards the statue. The bottle however, fell on the Panchayat building. Local residents, on hearing the explosion, came out of their houses. The men allegedly hurled casteist abuses at them and fled the scene.

Police bandobust

Based on a complaint lodged by VCK Town Secretary A. Ambeth, the Kullanchavadi police arrested the four. A case was registered against them under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code read with Sections 3, 4 (a) of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 read with sections 3 (1) (r), 3 (1) (s), 3 (ii) (v) (a) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that a dispute between caste Hindus and Adi Dravidars had led to the incident. A police officer said that adequate police bandobust has been posted in Ambalavananpettai to avoid further escalation of tensions. A close watch is being maintained by the police, he said.