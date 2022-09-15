Four arrested, 15 kg of ganja seized at Puducherry Railway station

The seized contraband was worth an estimated ₹8 lakh 

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 15, 2022 00:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The territorial police on Wednesday arrested four persons and seized 15 kg of ganja from them.

Addressing a press conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Deepika said the arrested include three persons from Andhra Pradesh and one from Tamil Nadu. The seized contraband was worth ₹8 lakh.

The Anti- Narcotics Task Force had arrested three persons from Maducarai on September 9 in connection with possession of around 500 g of ganja. Investigation of the three revealed that they procured the weed from a person hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the tip off given by the accused, a police team on Wednesday conducted a search at the Puducherry Railway station after the arrival of Bhubaneswar Weekly Express Train and arrested the four. V

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The team also confiscated 15 kg of ganja from their custody, the SSP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app