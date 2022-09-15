Four arrested, 15 kg of ganja seized at Puducherry Railway station

The seized contraband was worth an estimated ₹8 lakh

The territorial police on Wednesday arrested four persons and seized 15 kg of ganja from them.

Addressing a press conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Deepika said the arrested include three persons from Andhra Pradesh and one from Tamil Nadu. The seized contraband was worth ₹8 lakh.

The Anti- Narcotics Task Force had arrested three persons from Maducarai on September 9 in connection with possession of around 500 g of ganja. Investigation of the three revealed that they procured the weed from a person hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

Based on the tip off given by the accused, a police team on Wednesday conducted a search at the Puducherry Railway station after the arrival of Bhubaneswar Weekly Express Train and arrested the four.

The team also confiscated 15 kg of ganja from their custody, the SSP said.