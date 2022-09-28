Four accused in Kallakurichi riots case detained under Goondas Act

The Hindu Bureau September 28, 2022 13:09 IST

The orders were served to the accused, who are lodged in the Tiruchy and Cuddalore central prisons

Shattered glasses and buses gutted in fire during the large-scale violence that broke out on July 17, 2022 following the death of a class XII girl at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district. File | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The orders were served to the accused, who are lodged in the Tiruchy and Cuddalore central prisons

Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has ordered the detention of four persons, who were arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the torching of police vehicles and vandalising the Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem on July 17, under the Goondas Act. The SIT arrested J. Jayavel, 22, A. Ramalingam, 56, K. Vijay, 26, and J. Ibrahim, 26 for setting fire to police vehicles and vandalising the school during the riots. The SIT arrested the four persons after analysing a viral video of the incident. The arrested persons were deemed a potential threat to the maintenance of law and order. In order to prevent further crimes, Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police P. Pakalavan recommended that the Goondas Act be invoked against them. Mr. Jatavath then ordered their detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served to the accused, who are lodged in the Tiruchy and Cuddalore central prisons.



Our code of editorial values