Four accused in abduction of 4-year-old boy near Kallakurichi detained under Goondas Act

They were identified as a potential threat to maintenance of law and order

Special Correspondent KALLAKURICHI
August 17, 2022 12:07 IST

Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has ordered the detention of four men, who were arrested on July 7 in connection with the kidnapping of a four-year-old boy from his residence in Akkarapalayam, under the Goondas Act.

According to the police, the detention orders were served on R. Sundarachozhan, D. Easter Joy, A. Arulselvam, and S. Raghupathy, who are in judicial remand in the Cuddalore Central Prison. The four were identified as a potential threat to the maintenance of law and order in Kacharapalayam village.

On July 7, a special team of the Kallakurichi police rescued the minor boy kidnapped for a ransom of ₹1 crore and arrested the four in this connection. In order to prevent further crimes, Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police P. Pakalavan recommended that the Goondas Act be invoked against them.

Mr. Jatavath ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.

