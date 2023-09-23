ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stones laid for construction of 2,364 apartment units by TNUHDB

September 23, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin laid the foundation stones for the construction of 2,364 apartment units at a total cost of ₹ 409.74 crore in three different project sites in the city by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

These included the construction of 324 apartment units at a cost of ₹61.2 crore in Koyyathope, 240 units at a cost of ₹41.3 crore in Meenambal Sivaraj Nagar in Chetpet, and 1,800 units at a cost of ₹307.24 crore in Kotturpuram. All these are reconstruction projects after the demolition of old apartment units constructed by TNUHDB in 1973-74, which had become dilapidated.

