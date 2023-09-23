HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation stones laid for construction of 2,364 apartment units by TNUHDB

September 23, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin laid the foundation stones for the construction of 2,364 apartment units at a total cost of ₹ 409.74 crore in three different project sites in the city by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

These included the construction of 324 apartment units at a cost of ₹61.2 crore in Koyyathope, 240 units at a cost of ₹41.3 crore in Meenambal Sivaraj Nagar in Chetpet, and 1,800 units at a cost of ₹307.24 crore in Kotturpuram. All these are reconstruction projects after the demolition of old apartment units constructed by TNUHDB in 1973-74, which had become dilapidated.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.