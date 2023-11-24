ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stone laid for reconstruction of Anaicut in Villupuram

November 24, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy on Friday laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Ellischatram Anaicut across the Thenpennaiar at Enathimangalam at a cost of ₹86.25 crore.

Built in 1949-1950, a portion of the Anaicut collapsed following incessant rain in 2021.

The reconstruction of the Anaicut was announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly this year. Once completed, the Anaicut will benefit 13,100 acres of land under cultivation and help recharge groundwater in 35 surrounding villages, according to an official.

District Collector C. Palani and MLAs N. Pugazhenthi (Vikravandi) and R. Lakshmanan (Villupuram) were present.

