Foundation stone laid for pharma park at Tindivanam SIPCOT

May 05, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The state-of-the-art park will come up on an expanse of 111 acres at an estimated cost of ₹155 crore; it will have a number of facilities including a common quality control testing centre, common effluent treatment plant, common water treatment plant and a library, as per a press release

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan laying the foundation stone for a pharma park at Tindivanam SIPCOT on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee K.S. Masthan, on Friday, laid the foundation stone for a Pharma Park at the Tindivanam SIPCOT. According to an official press note, the state-of-the-art park will come up on an expanse of 111 acres at an estimated cost of ₹155 crore.

Mr. Masthan said the park is being established under the mega cluster scheme, and would spur development in the region. The State government’s share has been put at ₹51.56 crore while the Central government has sanctioned ₹20 crore.

The park will have facilities such as a common quality control testing centre, common effluent treatment plant with zero liquid discharge, common water treatment plant, common sewage treatment plant, common warehouse for packing materials, board meeting rooms, skill development, and training centres, a library, food court and service apartments for staff members.

The pharma park is expected to house more than 40 pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and provide job opportunities to more than 6,000 persons directly and 10,000 persons indirectly, Mr. Masthan added.

Villupuram Collector C. Palani and Tindivanam Sub-Collector Katta Ravi Teja were present on the occasion.

