Foundation stone laid for new Collectorate in Kallakurichi

Published - September 16, 2024 11:53 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kallakurichi Collector M.S. Prasanth laying the foundation stone for the new Collectorate building in Kallakurichi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector M.S. Prasanth on Monday laid the foundation stone for the new Collectorate complex at Veeracholapuram here.

The complex is at present located in market committee .

The new Collector’s office, to be built at a cost of ₹139.41 crore, will have eight floors and house over 40 departments. The ground floor of the new complex will have public facilities such as banks, ATMs, post office, grievance redressal hall and ramps for the differently-abled.

The complex will also have separate cabins for officials of various departments, conference room equipped with LED lights and CCTV cameras. The Collector’s office will be on the third floor. The building will be located in the Master Plan complex in an expanse of 35.18 acres at Veeracholapuram.

District Revenue Officer N. Sathiyanarayanan, MLAs Vasantham Karthikeyan (Rishivandhiyam), T. Udhayasuriyan (Sankarapuram) and officials were present.

