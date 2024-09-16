Foundation stone laid for new Collectorate in Kallakurichi

District Collector M.S. Prasanth on Monday laid the foundation stone for the new Collectorate complex at Veeracholapuram here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complex is at present located in market committee .

The new Collector’s office, to be built at a cost of ₹139.41 crore, will have eight floors and house over 40 departments. The ground floor of the new complex will have public facilities such as banks, ATMs, post office, grievance redressal hall and ramps for the differently-abled.

The complex will also have separate cabins for officials of various departments, conference room equipped with LED lights and CCTV cameras. The Collector’s office will be on the third floor. The building will be located in the Master Plan complex in an expanse of 35.18 acres at Veeracholapuram.

District Revenue Officer N. Sathiyanarayanan, MLAs Vasantham Karthikeyan (Rishivandhiyam), T. Udhayasuriyan (Sankarapuram) and officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.