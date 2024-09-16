GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation stone laid for new Collectorate in Kallakurichi

Published - September 16, 2024 11:53 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kallakurichi Collector M.S. Prasanth laying the foundation stone for the new Collectorate building in Kallakurichi on Monday.

Kallakurichi Collector M.S. Prasanth laying the foundation stone for the new Collectorate building in Kallakurichi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector M.S. Prasanth on Monday laid the foundation stone for the new Collectorate complex at Veeracholapuram here.

The complex is at present located in market committee .

The new Collector’s office, to be built at a cost of ₹139.41 crore, will have eight floors and house over 40 departments. The ground floor of the new complex will have public facilities such as banks, ATMs, post office, grievance redressal hall and ramps for the differently-abled.

The complex will also have separate cabins for officials of various departments, conference room equipped with LED lights and CCTV cameras. The Collector’s office will be on the third floor. The building will be located in the Master Plan complex in an expanse of 35.18 acres at Veeracholapuram.

District Revenue Officer N. Sathiyanarayanan, MLAs Vasantham Karthikeyan (Rishivandhiyam), T. Udhayasuriyan (Sankarapuram) and officials were present.

Published - September 16, 2024 11:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.