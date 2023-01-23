ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stone laid for new bus terminus in Tindivanam

January 23, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The new bus stand, to be built on six acres at a cost of ₹20 crore, will have 50 bus bays, 61 shops, a police control room and facilities for persons with disabilities, as per a press release

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee K.S. Masthan, on Monday, laid the foundation stone for a new bus stand in Tindivanam in Villupuram district.

According to a press release, the new bus stand will come up on six acres, at an estimate of ₹20 crore. The bus stand will have a built-up area of about 3,110 square metres with 50 bus bays, 61 shops, four ATM rooms, a cloakroom, three public toilets, including one for persons with disabilities, and a police control room. The facility will also include a parking lot.

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar and Collector D. Mohan were present on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US