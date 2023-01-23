HamberMenu
Foundation stone laid for new bus terminus in Tindivanam

The new bus stand, to be built on six acres at a cost of ₹20 crore, will have 50 bus bays, 61 shops, a police control room and facilities for persons with disabilities, as per a press release

January 23, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee K.S. Masthan, on Monday, laid the foundation stone for a new bus stand in Tindivanam in Villupuram district.

According to a press release, the new bus stand will come up on six acres, at an estimate of ₹20 crore. The bus stand will have a built-up area of about 3,110 square metres with 50 bus bays, 61 shops, four ATM rooms, a cloakroom, three public toilets, including one for persons with disabilities, and a police control room. The facility will also include a parking lot.

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar and Collector D. Mohan were present on the occasion.

