Foundation stone laid for ITI in Neyveli
The first academic session to commence from August 2021
NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) director (HR), R. Vikraman, laid the foundation stone for an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Block-12 in Neyveli recently. at a cost of ₹6.50 crore
According to a release, the existing middle school building will be used for renovation into an ITI. The proposed ITI, to be built at a cost of at a cost of ₹6.50 crore, will offer courses in fitter, welder, refrigeration and air conditioning trades with an emphasis on practical training. The first academic session will commence from August 2021.
The ITI will include four workshop sheds, multi-purpose hall, 10 classrooms and an administrative block.
