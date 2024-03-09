ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stone laid for Government college building in Gingee

March 09, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of building for the Government Arts and Science College at Sittampundi near Gingee.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had inaugurated the new college in 2022 following which it started functioning in a temporary building.

The new college building would have an area of 4,607 square metres. The building would have 14 classrooms, administrative office, library, rooms for heads of departments, faculty room, and toilet facilities for boys and girls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Villupuram Collector C. Palani and officials from various departments were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US