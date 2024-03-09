Foundation stone laid for Government college building in Gingee

March 09, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - VILLUPURAM

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of building for the Government Arts and Science College at Sittampundi near Gingee.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had inaugurated the new college in 2022 following which it started functioning in a temporary building.

The new college building would have an area of 4,607 square metres. The building would have 14 classrooms, administrative office, library, rooms for heads of departments, faculty room, and toilet facilities for boys and girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Villupuram Collector C. Palani and officials from various departments were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.