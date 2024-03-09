GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Foundation stone laid for Government college building in Gingee

March 09, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of building for the Government Arts and Science College at Sittampundi near Gingee.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had inaugurated the new college in 2022 following which it started functioning in a temporary building.

The new college building would have an area of 4,607 square metres. The building would have 14 classrooms, administrative office, library, rooms for heads of departments, faculty room, and toilet facilities for boys and girls.

Villupuram Collector C. Palani and officials from various departments were among those present.

