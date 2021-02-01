Foundation stone laid for geological park in Thiruvakkarai

It will house a museum, a library and an auditorium

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a geological park in Thiruvakkarai.

The park, to be built at a cost of ₹5 crore by the Public Works Department (PWD), will house a museum, a library and an auditorium.

According to an official, the park, spread an area of 50.15 hectares, will showcase the natural formation of rocks.

The museum at the park will also exhibit small and big mounds, signifying layers of land formation over millions of years.

Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam, Commissioner of Geology and Mining L. Subramanian, Collector A. Annadurai and Additional Collector Shreya P. Singh were present.