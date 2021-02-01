Tamil Nadu

Foundation stone laid for geological park in Thiruvakkarai

New project: Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam laying the foundation stone for the park in Thiruvakkarai.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a geological park in Thiruvakkarai.

The park, to be built at a cost of ₹5 crore by the Public Works Department (PWD), will house a museum, a library and an auditorium.

According to an official, the park, spread an area of 50.15 hectares, will showcase the natural formation of rocks.

The museum at the park will also exhibit small and big mounds, signifying layers of land formation over millions of years.

Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam, Commissioner of Geology and Mining L. Subramanian, Collector A. Annadurai and Additional Collector Shreya P. Singh were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2021 5:11:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/foundation-stone-laid-for-geological-park-in-thiruvakkarai/article33712504.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY