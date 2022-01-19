Foundation stone laid for Bharathi Centre at Kadayam

Speaker M. Appavu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Bharathi Centre to be built at Kadayam, the native place of the poet’s wife Chellammal, on an outlay of ₹2 crore.

The centre, to be built by Sevalaya, a non-governmental organisation, will come up on Kadayam library premises, where life-size bronze statues of Bharathi and Chellammal will also be installed.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appavu recalled Bharathi’s contribution to Tamil literature and his sustained struggle against inequality, especially the oppressive measures in vogue during his days against women and the members of different communities.

“Bharathi never led a life for his family… He, a proud Indian, lived for Tamil. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government is celebrating his memories and contributions,” Mr. Appavu said.