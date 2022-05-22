Foundation stone laid for 100-bed ESIC hospital in Sriperumbudur

May 22, 2022 23:18 IST

Facility to come up at a cost of ₹155 crore, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav

A 100-bed hospital under the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is coming up in Sriperumbudur. It is estimated to cost ₹155 crore, said Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav, who laid the foundation stone on Sunday.

The hospital will offer facilities such as general medicine, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, anaesthesia, ophthalmology, dermatology and venereology, ENT, pulmonology, dentistry and emergency, critical and intensive care units.

In the State, the ESIC caters to 38.26 lakh insured persons with around 1.48 crore beneficiaries, Mr. Yadav said.

The ESI scheme is being implemented fully in 20 districts and partially in 16 districts in Tamil Nadu. “Today, ESIC is providing medical benefits to 3.41 crore workers under the Act and their dependents, that is 13.24 crore beneficiaries. From 393 districts in 2015, the services of ESIC has been expanded to 596 of 744 districts across India,” he added.

Across the country the government had given identity to 28 crore unorganised workers through the e-shram cards in eight months since it was launched. In the State, around 75 lakh workers in the unorganised sector had an e-shram card, Mr. Yadav said.