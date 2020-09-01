Foundation stone for Sai University unveiled

CHENNAI

01 September 2020 00:34 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday unveiled the foundation stone through video conference for the construction of Sai University, a private university, at Payyanur in Chengalpattu district. The campus, which is to come up at a cost of ₹600 crore, will be spread across a built-up area of 12 lakh sq.ft. The varsity would have about 6,000 students, 300 faculty members and 300 administrative staff during the next seven years in the first phase, an official release stated.

