Foundation stone for innovation park laid at Madras Christian College

Meston Centre for Teaching and Learning inaugurated

The foundation stone was laid for the MCC-MRF Innovation Park at the Madras Christian College along with the inauguration of the Meston Centre for Teaching and Learning (MCTL).

MRF has invested ₹30 crore for the MCC-MRF Innovation Park, whereas ₹68.53 lakh has been spent by the college management for the MCTL.

Paul Wilson, principal and secretary, Madras Christian College, said “The innovation park is the first of its kind among liberal arts and science colleges. It acts as an ecosystem to incubate the ideas curated by students and is an effort to connect them with investors and collaborators, who could help them in executing their ideas.”

He pointed out that the objective of the MCTL is to enhance learner engagement through creative learning modules and provide optional courses for students in the online mode.

Arun Mammen, vice-chairman, MRF Limited, said, “The current pandemic situation demands hybrid and flexible teaching. The main goals of Meston are designing, developing, documenting and delivering.”

K.M. Mammen, Chairman of the MCC Association and Board of Directors, appreciated the mutual efforts of MCC-MRF for incubating this visionary idea into a reality and said that MRF has done commendable work by investing in the R&D of MCC.