Tamil Nadu

Foundation laid for mini indoor stadium

The Education Department has started construction of a mini indoor stadium at the Rajiv Gandhi College of Arts and Science Campus, Thavalakuppam.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy laid the foundation on Wednesday at a function held on the college premises, in the presence of Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao and legislators.

The department commenced work with funds sanctioned by the Airports Authority of India under its corporate social responsibility programme.

The AAI has sanctioned around ₹5 crore for the construction of four mini indoor stadiums at Yanam, Thavalakuppam, Bahour and Karaikal. Work for setting up the stadium at Yanam has already commenced, an official said.

