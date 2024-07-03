ADVERTISEMENT

Forward Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd. enters into joint venture with France’s Pernat Industrie

Published - July 03, 2024 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Forward Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd. (Forward), a high precision component manufacturer in India has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Pernat Industrie, France, to manufacture components for automotive, aerospace and defence sector.

A formal agreement was signed between both parties in Chennai on Wednesday and the JV firm will be called Pernat Forward. Pernat Forward will have its facility spread over 43,400 sq.ft. at the Sipcot Aerospace Park at Vallam Vadagal, Chennai. “We will make components for gear box and transmission (automotive) and connectors (aerospace). Production will commence in 6-8 weeks,” said Kavya Arun, CEO of Pernat Forward.

Roger Pernat, chairman of the Pernat Forward, noted that this JV was established with an intent to leverage the growing Indo-French relations in defence and automobile sector. “India has a very good relationship with France,” he added. As part of this JV, Forward and Pernat would work together to bring in new technologies for Indian automobile, aerospace and defence sector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US