Forward Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd. enters into joint venture with France’s Pernat Industrie

Forward Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd. (Forward), a high precision component manufacturer in India has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Pernat Industrie, France, to manufacture components for automotive, aerospace and defence sector.

A formal agreement was signed between both parties in Chennai on Wednesday and the JV firm will be called Pernat Forward. Pernat Forward will have its facility spread over 43,400 sq.ft. at the Sipcot Aerospace Park at Vallam Vadagal, Chennai. “We will make components for gear box and transmission (automotive) and connectors (aerospace). Production will commence in 6-8 weeks,” said Kavya Arun, CEO of Pernat Forward.

Roger Pernat, chairman of the Pernat Forward, noted that this JV was established with an intent to leverage the growing Indo-French relations in defence and automobile sector. “India has a very good relationship with France,” he added. As part of this JV, Forward and Pernat would work together to bring in new technologies for Indian automobile, aerospace and defence sector.