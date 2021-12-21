Forum seeks immediate release of 68 fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy

PUDUCHERRY

21 December 2021 23:34 IST

They demand PM Modi’s intervention in holding fifth round of bilateral talks

The National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) has appealed to the Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to ensure the immediate release of 68 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy over the last three days.

Talking to reporters here, M. Ilango, former MLA and chairperson of NFF, said the fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy between December 18 to 20 on the ground that they had been fishing in the Lankan waters. Ten of their fishing boats were also confiscated.

No criminal act

“Apart from venturing for fishing to earn their livelihood, they have not committed any criminal act. The fishermen and their boats should be immediately released on humanitarian grounds as laid down in the UN Convention on the Law of Sea(UNCLOS),” Mr. Ilango said.

The NFF also wanted the fifth round of bilateral talks between fishermen of India and Sri Lanka held without delay. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene and take steps to hold the next round of talks to arrive at an amicable solution.

The Centre should announce a proper date for the fifth round of dialogue after holding discussions with the Union External Affairs Minister, representatives from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Governments and fishermen representatives from the two States, Mr. Ilango demanded.