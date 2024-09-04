GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fortune 500 company Eaton to invest in T.N., establish R&D centre

Published - September 04, 2024 05:15 am IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin receiving a warm welcome in Chicago.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin receiving a warm welcome in Chicago.

Eaton, a global Fortune 500 company specialising in power management solutions, is making a significant investment in Tamil Nadu with the establishment of a new research and development (R&D) and global application engineering centre at Perungudi here.

This facility, entailing an investment of ₹200 crore, is expected to generate 500 jobs. A memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between Eaton and Guidance Tamil Nadu in Chicago, where a delegation led by Chief Minister M.K Stalin is on a visit.

This move marks a significant expansion of Eaton’s presence in Tamil Nadu, where they already operate an electronics manufacturing unit. According to sources, Eaton’s decision to set up the centre was a strategic move aligning with Tamil Nadu’s broader vision of becoming a hub for high-value research and development activities. This centre will focus on developing cutting-edge technologies and engineering solutions catering to Eaton’s global markets, further strengthening the State’s position as a preferred destination for R&D investments.

This investment is part of a larger trend of multinational companies expanding from manufacturing to R&D in Tamil Nadu, thereby enhancing the State’s capability in high-value technology sectors, a source said. The Tamil Nadu government has been actively working to attract such investments to create more jobs and foster innovation in the State. The centre is expected to contribute significantly to this vision.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin was received by Consul General of India in Chicago Somnath Ghosh. Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa accompanied the Chief Minister. The Tamil diaspora in Chicago accorded him a grand welcome on his arrival.

