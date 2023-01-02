Formulate proper guidelines for conferring Kalaimamani awards, says Madras HC

January 02, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated January 03, 2023 01:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State and the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram to formulate guidelines relating to the eligibility criteria, qualification, method of selection of the Kalaimamani awardees and duly incorporate the by-laws and notify the same in the Manram website, so as to make it available for everyone’s access.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the authorities to ensure that the selection process was fair, transparent and unbiased. The award should be conferred to those who truly deserve it and the selection should adhere to the procedure and guidelines prescribed, the judges observed.

The judges also directed the authorities to reconstitute the expert committee for discharging duties and responsibilities assigned by the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram, especially, conferment of awards, promptly and effectively. Such an exercise should be completed within three months.

The judges directed the authorities to expedite the process of the constitution of expert committee to examine the awardees for the year 2019-20, who were conferred the Kalaimamani Award in 2021, after affording reasonable opportunity to all the necessary parties and pass appropriate orders on merits in accordance with the law, as expeditiously as possible, preferably, not later than three months.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions that sought a direction to the authorities to fix the criteria for conferring Kalaimamani Award presented by the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram. The petitions were disposed of with the directions.

The Kalaimamani award is a prestigious State award given to the artistes in different fields for their skill, hard work and dedication towards art and culture. The court is of the opinion that it has to be conferred only to those, who truly deserve it, upon complying with all the eligibility criteria, the judges observed.